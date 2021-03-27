Div Com reviews status of land acquisition cases of Army, BSF, CRPF

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 27: Divisional Commissioner, Dr. Raghav Langer today reviewed the status of land acquisition, requisition cases of Army, BSF and CRPF here at a meeting of Deputy Commissioners and concerned departments.

Threadbare discussions were held on various land acquisition for 135 feet border fencing, border out posts, key location plans, camping sites at various locations, firing ranges and other defence purposes.

The Assistant Commissioner Central gave a brief account of all the acquisition, requisition cases pertaining to Army, BSF and CRPF. The concerned DCs apprised the Div Com about the present status of each case.

The Div Com sought case wise details and directed the concerned officers to expedite and complete the process at the earliest. He also asked the revenue officers to prepare revenue papers of the land, conduct joint verifications (where pending) for early resolution.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Anshul Garg; Additional Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Central, besides Senior Officers of Army, BSF, CRPF and other concerned, while Deputy Commissioners of Jammu division along with other concerned officers attended the meeting through video conferencing.