Ladakh reports three fresh COVID-19 cases

Leh, May 14: Ladakh’s COVID-19 caseload increased to 28,256 on Saturday as three more people tested positive for the viral disease, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, two were detected in Leh and one in Kargil, they said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 228. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil.

The number of active cases in Ladakh stands at nine. So far, 28,019 COVID-19 patients have recovered, according to the officials. (Agencies)