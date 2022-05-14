KP employee’s killing: PAGD leaders to meet LG, to demand secure environment for community

Srinagar, May 14: Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Saturday decided to meet Lieutenant Governor Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha to raise demands of Kashmiri Pandits with regard to their safety and security in the Valley.

The spokesman of conglomerate, Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami, said that a group of Kashmiri Pandits met the constituents of PAGD including Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Tarigami and Muzaffar Ahmad Shah today at the Gupkar residence of National Conference (NC) president.

The KPs discussed the security related concerns with the conglomerate and even appraised them of leaving Kashmir, he said, adding that the PAGD members however told the delegation that Kashmir belongs to them also and leaving the home place is not a solution.

“There are genuine demands of Kashmiri Pandits as they feel unsafe even the offices now,” he said.

Moreover, the PAGD spokesman said that the conglomerate has decided to meet Lieutenant Governor in this regard and has also requested for an appointment so that the matter with regard to secure environment for the Kashmiri Pandits will be discussed with him.

“There are tall claims from the government about normalcy in Kashmir, however, the situation on the ground is quite contrary,” he said. (KNO)