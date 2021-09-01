Ladakh reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

Leh, Sep 1: With five fresh COVID-19 infections, Ladakh’s tally of cases has climbed to 20,560, while active cases in the Union Territory stand at 69, officials said on Wednesday.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths — 149 in Leh district and 58 in Kargil district. No death from COVID-19 was reported in the Union Territory on Tuesday, they said

Seven patients have recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals, thereby taking the tally of those cured to 20,284, the officials said.

The five fresh cases were reported in Leh, they said.

The officials said that 1,909 sample reports in Ladakh, including 792 from Leh and 1,117 from Kargil, were negative.

Of the 69 active cases 49 are in Leh and 20 in Kargil. (Agencies)