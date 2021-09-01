Kashmir Police terms reports of 60 youths missing from Valley as ‘fake news’

By
Daily Excelsior
-
File Photo

Srinagar, Sept 1: Kashmir Police on Wednesday refuted reports claiming that 60 youths have gone missing from different parts of the Valley amid Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.
“Some #SocialMedia platforms are running that 60 youth have gone #missing from different parts of the #Kashmir Valley amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. This is totally #fake news,” said: IGP Kashmir,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
On August 15, Afghanistan had fallen to the Taliban and since then people are in a state of terror with increasing cases of human rights abuses being reported from several parts of the country. (Agencies)

