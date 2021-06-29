Ladakh records 58 new cases of COVID-19

LEH: Ladakh recorded 58 new cases of COVID-19, while there are 308 active cases in the region, officials said on Tuesday.

Ladakh has registered 202 coronavirus related deaths till now with the worst-hit Leh accounting for 144 fatalities followed by 58 in Kargil district, they said.

Of the new cases, 56 persons tested positive in Leh taking the infection tally in the district to 16,530, while two cases were detected in Kargil pushing the district tally of infections to 3,492, the officials said.

They said the number of cured patients has risen to 19,512 after the recovery of 22 patients in Leh and nine in Kargil.

There are a total of 308 active cases, with 263 in Leh and 45 in Kargil, the officials said. (AGENCY)