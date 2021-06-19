Ladakh records 26 new COVID-19 cases; 75 more patients recover

LEH: With 26 fresh Covid cases, Ladakh’s tally has increased to 19,730, while the number of active cases in the Union Territory has dropped to 433 after 75 more patients recovered from the disease, officials said on Saturday.

Ladakh has registered 200 Covid deaths so far, with worst-hit Leh recording 143 of the total fatalities followed by 57 in Kargil district.

Of the new cases, 18 persons tested positive in Leh, taking the infection tally in the district to 16,272, while eight cases were detected in Kargil which pushed the district’s tally of infections to 3,458, the officials said.

They said the number of recovered patients has risen to 19,097 after 62 patients recuperated from the disease in Leh and 13 in Kargil.

With this, the active cases have come down to 433 with 304 in Leh and 129 in Kargil, the officials said.

The administration of Leh has started COVID-19 vaccination for Nepali citizens working in the district.

“In this drive, 324 Nepali citizens aged between 18 to 45 years received the first dose of vaccine at the Khaltsi community health centre on Friday,” an officials said.

He said a vaccination drive for Nepali citizens at the Skurbuchan community health centre and Saspol public health centre is also underway. (agencies)