LADAKH PAVES WAY FOR SEISMIC RISK MITIGATION

Additional Secretary, NDMA, Chairs meeting

Leh : A kick off meeting on National Seismic Risk Mitigation Program was held under the chairmanship of Additional Secretary & Project Director, NCRMP, NDMA, GoI Dr. Pradeep Kumar in the committee room of Div Commissioner Leh today.

Div Com Ladakh Saugat Biswas, IGP Ladakh S.S. Khandare, S.S.P Leh Sargun Shukla, Director ULB &ADDC Moses Kunzang , heads of PWD, PDD, BSNL, HIMANK, Project Vijayak, Health Department, SDRF, Fire Office and team of consultants from DDF-AKDNJV headed by Prof. Amitaba Ghosh were present in the meeting. Concerned officers from Kargil district also attended the meeting through video conferencing.

Addressing the meeting, Dr. Pradeep Kumar said that after recent declaration of Ladakh as a Union Territory there is tremendous scope of work in different fields and also a need to incorporate project likes design of National Seismic risk mitigation program at the beginning of planning stage for this region. He stressed upon the concerned officers to meet the set time frame in effective implementation of the project. He urged the UT Administration to take steps for having a state of art Emergency Operation Centre and a multi-hazard warning system for natural disasters like earthquake, flashflood, avalanche, snow blizzard, landslide, windstorm and glacier lake outburst.

Dr. Kumar suggested on having wide consultation and brain storming activities with the concerned stakeholders to produce an exhaustive data collection and formulation of project planning. He urged the concerned officers to provide an exhaustive list of critical buildings and infrastructure as required by the consultants by the set deadline of December 5 and other details that needs to be included in the project for Ladakh. He informed that NSRMP is being implemented by a joint venture between DDF Consultant Private Limited and Agha Khan Agency for Habitat India in 8 State of India including union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Prof. Amitava Ghosh gave a detailed power point presentation on design of National Seismic Risk Mitigation Program. He highlighted the project’s working modality, objectives, retrofitting facility and the kind of support that would be needed from the UT Administration of Ladakh. He also requested the officers to provide accessibility and facility to their field staff for assessment and testing required during the project implementation, specifically for geo tech investigation.

Div Com Ladakh, Saugat Biswas expressed Dr. Pradeep Kumar and the team for getting the NSRMP in Ladakh at the right time. He gave full assurance to provide the required data and information from concern offices within the given tine line and other support in setting up of infrastructure. He also sorts intervention from NDMA in addressing issues related to glaciers and flash floods considering its recent occurrence and future threat in the region of Ladakh.

Leh 23rd Nov: Chairman/CEC, LAHDC, Leh Gyal P Wangyal held a review meeting with the officers of Sub-Division Nubra at SDM office, Nubra today.

CEC in the meeting enquired about all the on-going developmental works in Nubra Valley of all the line departments. He directed the concerned Ex-Ens to complete the ongoing projects before the peak winter sets in. He urged all the officers to be aware of the public grievances and problems to redress them on time.

Later, CEC also visited the Hunder Hydroelectricity Project and attended the funeral ceremony of the two porters who lost their lives in an avalanche at Siachen Glacier.

Leh 23rd Nov: The two bodies of the local porters Jigmat Namgail and Stanzin Gurmat, who lost their lives in an avalanche hit at Siachen Glacier on 18th November, were cremated with full respect at their native village Largyab in Nubra.

Chairman/CEC, LAHDC, Leh Gyal P Wangyal, Dy. Chairman Tsering Sandup, Concilors of Nubra region, SDM Nubra, President LBA Nubra, Youth President Nubra, Dy. Commandant Deepak, Army Officers, relatives, friends and villagers in large number bid a tearful farewell to the brave porters.

Leh, Nov 23: SDM Nyoma, Jigmet Rafstan convened an interactive meeting with the Nambardars of Sub Division, Nyoma today.

During the meeting, SDM Nyoma appreciated the Nambardars for their dedication in performing their roles and responsibility all kinds of developmental works taking place at different village level. He informed the Nambardars about the importance of revenue record and its timely updation. He urged them to be aware of Revenue and Law related regulations.

Rafstan enquired from the Nambardars about the progress of ongoing developmental work status and the problems faced by public during harsh winter months. The Nambardars apprised the SDM of the problems faced by nomads and issues related to fodder stocking, shortage of essential commodities and power supply.

Rafstan appealed the Nambardars to work in coordination and corporation while keeping liaison with all the government Departments.

Naib Tehsildar, GQ and Patawaris of sub division Nyoma also attended the meeting.

Leh 21 Nov: Divisional Commissioner Ladakh, Saugat Biswas chaired a meeting of officers today in connection with preparations for celebration of Constitution Day of India from 26th November till 14th of April 2020.

The DC/CEO, LAHDC Leh Sachin Kumar Vaishya, DC/CEO, LAHDC Kargil Baseer Ul Haq Chaudhary, Director Education Ladakh Mohd Mumtaz, Director Accounts & Treasuries Ladakh Tahir Hussain, Assistant Commissioner Development, Leh Tsering Paldan and District Panchayat Officer, Leh Zakir Hussain were present in the meeting.

Div Com instructed DC Leh and DC Kargil to prepare an innovative programme calendar for the entire period to celebrate the Constitution Day of India. He directed to organise three major events on the opening day on 26th Nov, Republic Day- Jan 26 and the concluding day on 14th April 2020. He urged the officers to give a vibrant look to the celebration of Constitution Day of India by highlighting significant aspects of the day through various programmes as per the said guideline of GoI. He impressed upon the need to focus more on the fundamental duties of citizens while planning the programmes and to ensure its maximum outreach among public.

LG Ladakh interacts with all religious, political delegation of Leh

Leh 20 Nov: Lieutenant Governor Ladakh Radha Krishna Mathur interacted with a delegation of all religious and political parties of Leh district at Raj Niwas today. L-G Mathur appreciated the collective presentation of all religious and political parties, assured mitigation of issues systematically.

LG Ladakh chaired Chamber of Industries Leh meet

Leh 20 Nov: In a series of meeting, L-G Ladakh RK Mathur chaired a meet with president and members of Chamber of Industries Leh at Raj Niwas. L-G had a detailed conversation concerning Small Scale Industries of the district and related issues.

L-G Mathur assured them about reforming industrial policies and modifications in the up and coming budget of 2020-21 which would boost the small scale industries of the land encouraging entrepreneurial aspects, generating employment avenues, and promoting overall development of the region.

Leh, 20 Nov: Dy. Chairman, LAHDC, Leh Tsering Sandup who is on a weeklong tour to Nubra Valley ended his tour today by visiting Tsati, Rongdo, Tangyar,Khema, Khungru/Agyam/Labab, Digger Rongjuk, Khalsar and Khardong today. He was accompanied by SDM Nubra Sonam Norbu, area councilor Tsering Angchok, BDC Chairperson Gytso, Sub divisional level officers and Engineers.

Villagers of Khalsar demanded for Power Transmission Line, renovation of road of Kayok Thang, opening of new Medical Sub Center, Solarized Hand Pump and provide helper at ICDS center Khalsar. Where people of Rongdo requested for opening of Animals sub center, construction of Community Hall and requested Sheep Husbandry Department to provide monthly camp for their animals.

At Tangyar, Dy. Chairman inaugurated a newly built Community Hall in the presence of area councilor and BDC chairperson. Giving congratulations to the people of this area he said that the newly built community hall is like a mark gift of UT Ladakh and advised to optimum utilize for socially based events and he further assured to complete all the demanded presented by the Sarpanch including the Council Model School, establishing an Animals Sub Center and Shepherd for the village, construction of protection bund along Nebok Tokpo, installation of Mobile tower and provide registration and assistant for Home Stay.

In Khema, villagers demanded for opening new Medical Sub Center, installations of mobile tower, repair and renovation of link roads and providing benefits of every new govt. schemes in far flung area. EC Sandup assured to provide every facility keeping in mind the upliftment of rural living standard. He said that LAHDC is determined to provide every facility of education for quality education in far flung area.

Later He visited to the village of Khungru/Agyam/Labab, Digger Rongjuk, and Khardong to hearing the public grievances.

Leh, 20 Nov: Indian Army at Siachen Army Hospital in Hundar, Nubra today paid rich tribute with full military honour/SOP to four soldiers of Indian Army and two local porters who lost their lives in an avalanche hit at Siachen glacier on 18 November.

Dy CEC, LAHDC Tsering Sandup, Councilor Diskit Tsering Angchuk, Councilor Hundar Kunzang Lotos and SDM, Nubra Sonam Nurboo, SHO Nubra Sonam Norbo and army officers lead by Dy Commandant, Col Deepak were present on the occasion and paid homage to the departed souls.

Later, with full respect and honour the bodies of the two local porters were taken to their respective village in Largyab and handed over to their families with heartfelt condolence by Indian Army. The mortal remains of the 4 soldiers were also reported dispatched to Chandigarh with full military honour and SOP for further dispatch to their respective homes.

As such all the BDCs and Sarpanches are requested to attend the said meeting on 22nd Nov. 2019 at DC office conference hall.

The Administration has directed all the vegetable dealers to urgently display the rate list at their shops for the information of general public and also cautioned that any violation of the sale rate shall be liable for punitive action.

The EC Edu. also visited Nomadic Residential School at Puga and assessed the functioning of this school. He enquired in detail about the heating system, health status, food and infrastructure facilities in this residential school. With the enhancement of food charge from Rs: 50/- to Rs:100/- per student per day, the quality of food will tremendously increase. He urged on maintaining a hygienic environment and proper health care of the students.

Addressing the gathering at Sumdo and Ankung EC Konchok, said that the purpose of conducting this tour is to review the pending developmental works and appraised the status of winter stock in Changthang region.

At Samad and Kharnak villages EC after giving a patient hearing to the demands presented by the villagers, directed to the concerned Engineers to ensure steady progress on the remaining work before onset of winter. EC further gave full assurance to complete the remaining work well in time and try his best to fulfill their demands.

Addressing the gathering at various places, EC Sandup greeted the people on granting UT for Ladakh and said that this has opened a new avenues and vast opportunities for whole of Ladakh to achieve faster development in every sphere of life. He said that now the time has come to think and formulate such projects which would serve to the people’s genuine needs at all level. He said that LAHDC is much cautious in devising futuristic projects in days to come. EC Sandup further stressed upon the quality implementation of works and sought people’s participation in timely completion of works.

Number of issues and demands raised by the people of this area included protection bunds along Siachen river to check soil erosion, up-gradation of medical centres at few places, creation of women gathering centres, tubular green houses for growing leafy vegetable, improvement of drinking water supply etc. The people of Charasa demanded for training to the people in organic farming in view of adopting Charasa village as Organic village.

Dy. Chairman will visit Tsati, Rongdo, Tangyar, Khema, Khungru/Agyam/Labab, Digger Rongjuk, Khalsar and Khardong tomorrow to hearing the public grievances.

Leh: 18, Nov: On the 3rd day tour of Changthang Sub Division, Executive Councilor Education Konchok Stanzin along with a team of officers and engineers visited Nyoma, Nidar, Chumoor, Tegazong and Korzok today and took stock of the issues and demands of the people.

During his visit to Chumoor, Tegazong and Korzok, the nomads put forth various issues like sufficient stocking of feed and fodder at key places of Changthang to meet the emergencies in case of heavy snow during the winter. They also demanded adequate stocking of ration in Food & Supply stores so that people do not face any difficulty in the event of closure of road. Other important demands were installation of mobile tower, pasture development, reservation of job for nomad candidates and also complained about attachment of teachers.

Konchok while speaking to the people apprise them of LAHDC’s priorities in giving special attention towards the needs of people living in far off places like Changthang. He assured that all their minor and major demands shall be fulfilled within timeframe.

EC also took stock of the progress of various developmental projects going on in different places in Changthang.

One of the objectives of his tour in remote areas of Changthang was to take stock of the education scenario, posting position of teaching staff in schools, infrastructure and other logistic needs. He appealed to the people to avail the education service through Govt. schools and enhance the enrollment so that more focus on overall growth of Govt. schools could be ensured.

The BDC Chairman of Rupshow Jigmet Namdol, Sarpanches and Nambardars of various villages also put forth the local issues before the EC, Education and sought LAHDC’s intervention to bring solutions to the issues.

Leh: 17, Nov: The Lieutenant Governor Ladakh, Shri Radha Krishna Mathur visited Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre, (MIMC) Devachan Leh today and attended in the Devachan family annual day function as a chief guest.

The Vice Chancellor Ladakh University, C. Phonsog and the GOC, Leh Maj. Gen. Yash Mor were present as guest of honour. A galaxy of prominent personalities of Ladakh and members and students of MIMC attended the function.

Addressing on the occasion, LG Ladakh highly appreciated the great humanitarian works of Ven Sanghasena specially in the field of education for poor children, shelter and care to the needy elderly people, medical services and other charitable works. “After introduction to various humanitarian works of Mahabodhi, it has left him almost speechless” Shri Mathur said. LG said that world is not meant for war and conflict and the endeavors of Ven. Sanghasena in promoting peace and harmony in the world through various programmes is unparallel . He wished Ven. Sanghasena and the MIMC for more strength with more momentum in their humanitarian services and also assured to extend all possible support for such charitable mission.

Welcoming the Lt. Governor Ladakh as the first LG of UT Ladakh, Ven. Sanghasena expressed hope that Ladakh will truly witness a faster progress and prosper under his dynamic leadership. He strongly advocated for promoting Ladakh as a cultural and spiritual destination on the bases of its potentialities along with propagation of Yoga and Meditation. He strongly urged to work together for peace and harmony through the concept of Lord Buddha’s Mahakaruna.

A documentary film on the life and deeds of Ven Sanghasena was also screened on the occasion. To mark the occasion, a colourful cultural programme was presented by the students.

Later, Shri Mathur also visited Mahabodhi Old-Age Home and their Hospice and met with the grand-parents.

Leh: 17, Nov: EC Education LAHDC, Leh Konchok Stanzin on the 2nd day of his four days tour to Changthang region visited Koyul, Demjok, Rongo, Tsaga and Mudh today and had detail interaction with the people of these bordering villages about their welfare and their demands.

Konchok addressing to the people at various places said that we will have no more financial problem in the UT Ladakh, and as such, the need of the hour is to curve out such projects which would serve to the people’s need in a sustainable way. Urging on quality education, EC Education strongly appealed to the people to give special importance towards the education of all their children and clarified that Govt. schools have comparatively better qualified teaching staff and school infrastructure. He said that Council is emphasizing on up-grading the skill of teaching staff besides putting efforts on improvement of schooling infrastructures in all the rural pockets, which he said, prove a boon in getting quality education to all our children in their own cultural environment.

People of these villages put forth some demands that included improvement in drinking water supply, power, mobile tower, link roads and better health facility.

The Councilor Area Thupstan Wangchok who was accompanying the EC Education gave detail village wise demands and sought LAHDC’s early intervention in mitigating the people’s grievances.

A team of officers and engineers were also accompanied the EC Education.

During his tour, CEC inspected the Medical Aids Center, Primary schools and ICDS Center of Kharu village. Later the villager submitted a memorandum demanding widening of link road, construction of community hall at Kharu market, piped water supply and sanctioning of veterinary hospital in the village.

Addressing the gathering, CEC apprises people that in UT Ladakh all minor and major pending demands of people will be fulfilled gradually as there will be no shortage of funds in the new setup and added that now people can expect for speedy redress of their grievances. He directed concerned department to prepare detail estimation of the community hall at Kharu market. He also directed to Ex-en PHE to complete remaining water supply connection and committed to start supply water from next season. Wangyal further directed to Soil conservation department to complete remaining chain link fencing of pasture land of Kharu village at the earliest.

During the visit of Council Model School (CMS) Sakti, the school faculty demanded to provide two general line teacher, flash toilet, kitchen for mid-day meal purpose and chain link for the school compound wall. CEC on spot directed to CEO, Leh to provide required teaching staff keeping in mind the high enrollment of students in the school. Addressing the student of CMS, Wangyal appreciated the teaching staff for their efforts in increasing enrollment in the school and said that Hill Council Leh is committed to facilitate all Council Model Schools in every respect to improve education in the district.

At Thakthok Gonpa heads lama demanded for extension of parking space, toilet facility, street light and fix tiles for courtyard. In response CEC assured to look into their genuine demand and said that he will try to complete as earlier.

During his visit to Taknak, Sarpanch Sakti Halqa demanded for Medical Aid Center, resurfacing of Nala-Tukchu road, construction of link road from Bakdhur house to Gonpa and Tukchu to Zingyok, black topping of Kangkar to Hr. Sec School road. Sarpanch also demanded Rural Dev. Department to release the liabilities of 2014-15 and complete the remaining work under MG NERAGA. He further requested for marketing facility for peas and provide machinery tools at subsidized rate. Replacement of remaining wooden electric poles, installation of transformer and providing poles for new connection was also demanded. Cattle feed, Bull at Animal Centre and mobile van was also demanded by the Sarpanch.

Villager further demanded for conducting skill development programme during winter to the unemployed youth under Sheep Husbandry scheme where CEC directed to the head of concerned department to prepare a DPR. He directed to Agriculture Officer to distribute required quantity of seeds as per the need of villages. CEC assured to look into their demand and said that he will work tirelessly as Councilor of the area to fulfill the developmental aspiration of the people of Sakti Constituency.

At Taggar village people demanded number of developmental works like construction of community hall, fund for additional room at Zingral, replacement of electric pole, installation of transformer, repair of main road, early completion of link road, shifting of medical aids center, installation of mobile tower etc, where CEC committed to the people of Taggar village to give proper attention to their genuine demands.

During his visit to Chemday, Sarpanch Chemday Halqa demanded construction of a community hall, installation of two transformer at Ardong and Thang-manla, water hand pump, to increase the strength of teaching staff at middle school, supply of sufficient medicine at Medical Aids Center etc. In response, CEC gave on spot direction to the heads of concern department to give special attention to the public demands and assured to complete all the public demands at the earliest and instructed Ex-en PDD to shift the electric poles which have come amid the people’s crop fields.

At Chemday Monastery, head Lama demanded repairing of water reservoir and extension of parking space. He assured the monastery representative to look into their demands and gave on spot direction to the concern officers to reflect the scheme in the district plan.

CEC expressed gratitude to all the district officers for their constant support, coordination and hard work in successful implementation of all the projects in time. He further stressed for prompt implementation of the remaining projects.

CEC was accompanied by SDM Kharu A G Zargar, SE PWD, Pradeep Kumar , SE PDD, Tsewang Paljor, CMO Leh, Motup Dorjay, BDO Kharu Zakir Hussain and block level officers and HoD of concern department .

********

Leh: 06 Nov, 2019: As per the directives of Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt of India, recruitment of Constable (GD) in BSF and CISF through special recruitment rally will be held at different recruitment places of UT (Ladakh) w.e.f. 7th Nov to 14th Nov 2019 at 5th Bn ITB Police Camp Choglamsar in Leh, Diskit and Sumur in Nubra, and at Kargil Police Line in Kargil district.

Interested candidates of Ladakh are informed to report at the above mentioned recruitment places from 07.00 AM from 7th November, 2019.

The course was successfully completed on 3rd November 2019. Principal Jamyang School Leh Geyshes Tsultim Tharchen gave away the certificates to the student participants of JS Leh who had undergone the 5 days adventure course.

District Youth Services & Sports Officer Tsering Tashi, Manoj G Nair, an experienced mountaineer from Mumbai (representative of SSRS), Everesters form Ladakh, Principal, Members of LMAC, Faculty Members and Students, were also present on this occasion.

Sonam Wangyal, popularly known as Hero Wangyal gave a resume of his achievements during his lifetime and as a first President of LMAC during the closing ceremony.

Secretary of LMAC Urgain Lhundup also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the achievements of LMAC during the last 27 years of his life as the Secretary of LMAC. He also gave a presentation about the future plan for having a mountaineering institute at Shey in his welcome address.

Leh: 5th Nov, 2019: The office complex of the Contractor Association Leh was inaugurated by Chairman/CEC, LAHDC, Leh Gyal P .Wangyal in presence of MP Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal near PWD office Leh today morning.

Addressing the function, CEC Wangyal congratulated the members of Contactor Association Leh for having their new building which will help them a lot to carry their works more effectively in new Ladakh. Timely release of funds for Contactors was always a big problem in the past, now in UT Ladakh there will be no shortage of funds said Wangyal and added that the size of budget in UT Ladakh will be huge and urged Contractors of Ladakh to make them more efficient and capable of doing larger projects within allotted timeframe. He further requested contractors to come up to the expectation of UT Administration and Hill Council by their trustworthy works and play their crucial role in progress of new Ladakh with utmost sincerity.

Speaking on the occasion MP Ladakh JTN also congratulated Contractor Association Leh for their new office building. JTN said that the work carrying capacity of Leh contractors is good but with the emerging in the new setup of UT Ladakh, it will be a big challenge for executing agencies as well as local contractors to carry the work load in UT Ladakh as budget of Leh district has so far been around Rs. 56 crore annually will now immediately rise upto thousand crores. He urged contractors to equip their construction company with latest technologies and machines and felt the need of organizing workshops and seminars to broaden the knowledge and working efficacy of contractors. JTN also suggested Contractor Association to encourage women members in this field which will be a good step towards women empowerment.

Earlier, members of Contractor Association Leh thanked LAHDC, Leh for allotting land for the building and remembered former CEC Dr. Dawa who allotted land for constriction of their office complex. They also highlighted the social welfare works of Contractor Association Leh especially for needy patients of Ladakh.

SE PWD, Leh, Executive Engineers, engineers and staff of engineering wings were present on the occasion.

Leh: 04 Nov: Deputy Commissioner Leh Sachin Kumar chaired the review meeting of the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme today. Taking cognizance of the progress of on-going implementation of this scheme in the district, DC Sachin pressed upon the implementing agencies to complete the implementation of both physical and financial achievements of the scheme by the end of this month.

DC further said, as BBBP scheme is a campaign of the Government of India that aims to generate awareness and improve the efficiency of welfare services intended for girls, the implanting agencies must make it more result oriented by putting their innovative ideas into wide awareness and implementation of the scheme reaching inside every far-flung villages of the district.

It is significant to mention here that the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme was launched on 22 January 2015 by PM Narendra Modi. It aims to address the issue of the declining child sex ratio image (CSR) and is a national initiative jointly run by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Human Resource Development. It initially focused multi-sector action in 100 districts throughout the country where there was a low CSR.

Leh: 2nd Nov: After assuming the charge of Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor of UT Ladakh, Sh. Umang Narula, a 1989 – batch IAS officer today convened an introductory meeting with Leh based Director level officers headed by Deputy Commissioner Leh Sachin Kumar Vaishya and enquired about the functioning of each department.

The Advisor was given a briefing on current financial status, organizational setup besides key responsibilities and objectives of various departments in Leh by the high level officers.

DC Leh welcoming the Advisor gave a brief introduction of the area specifics of Leh district and major ongoing developmental activities under various sectors being carried out in the district.

Advisor Narula sought notes on administrative, infrastructural as well as financial issues of each department by Monday and assured that all important issues shall be amicably resolved for better implementation of schemes and policies in UT Ladakh.

The meeting was attended by Director Urban Local Bodies Ladakh, Chief Engineer PWD, Ladakh, Director Animal & Sheep Husbandry Ladakh, ADC/Joint Director Protocol, Joint Director School Education Ladakh and Regional Transport Officer Ladakh.

Earlier, the Advisor also convened a meeting with Commissioner Secretary Ladakh Sh. Rigzian Sampheal and took first hand information about the newly setup UT of Ladakh.