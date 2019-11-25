Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Pulwama

By
Daily Excelsior
-

SRINAGAR: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces on Monday after the ultras attacked a checkpoint in Pulwama district, police said.

The militants fired on security personnel posted at a motor vehicle checkpoint at Shadimarg in the south Kashmir district late in the evening, a police officer said.

Security forces have taken retaliatory action and firing is going on, the officer said. (AGENCIES)

 

