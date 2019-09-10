Kupwara youth selected for National Youth Icon Award

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 10: Muhammad Waseem Bhat, a 21-year old literature student from Lolab, Kupwara has been selected for the prestigious National Youth Icon Award, instituted by the International Youth Committee.

The Award which carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh with a gold medal, a plaque and a scroll, will be conferred to Bhat on September 27 in the Speaker Hall of the Constitution Club of India, New Delhi.

Waseem Bhat has written about various global issues such as Climate Change and Environment, Child Labour, Women Empowerment, Peace and justice, etc. He has a Contribution in a book titled as ‘Rediscovering Indira Today’.

He is enthusiastic about the co-curricular activities and has National and State level competitions at his disposal. Because of his keen interest in Environment, he successfully completed the 100 hours of Swachh Bharat summer internship from 20 June to 22 August, 2018.

Recently Waseem was selected to attend the Global Clean Air Summit 2019 slated at IIT Delhi by the International Youth Committee. He has been also selected as the Global Peace Ambassador of India by the Global Peace Chain for a tenure of two years, from 2018-2020.