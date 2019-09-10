IIM Sirmaur hosts business conclave

Excelsior Correspondent

SIRMAUR (HP), Sept 10: Indian Institute of Management Sirmaur organized its first ever business conclave “Udgam” on the theme of “The Business 2030”.

Featuring some of the leading corporate, the conclave was an abundance of insightful discussions, personal experiences and animated parleys with the students on a variety of pre-decided sub themes. Organized by Markaizen (the marketing club) and Scope (the operations club), the event consisted of three comprehensive panel discussions.

The event was inaugurated with welcome speech by the Director IIM, Professor Neelu Rohmetra, who said that such initiatives hosting the corporate interface are important for the overall professional development of the business students.

First panel discussion was around the theme: “Brand Engagement and Customer Loyalty-How far can it be sustained using data insights?” The panellists were: Nishant Singh Didawat (Business Head-Digital Media, Kinnect), Naveen Athresh (Group Product Manager-Rakuten), Aditya Agarwal (VP & Head- Customer Experience Management, Trans Union CIBIL), Anil Ahluwalia (General Manager-PR & Brand, BPCL) and Sopan Upadhyay (Assistant Vice President- Marketing, Tata Capital). The panel was moderated by Prof Dinesh Sharma (Associate Professor, SJM School of Management, IIT Bombay).

After a lively discussions and insightful discourses among the panel members drawn from varied industries including B2B, B2C, E-Commerce and Digital Marketing, the deliberations concluded that: “In today’s time, the most important aspect of any company is that they are not selling just a product but a comprehensive experience. Value is added depending on how we connect with the customer. Although customer acquisition is still relevant, the major challenge in modern times is to retain that customer.”

This was followed by the second panel discussion on the theme “Analytics and Emerging Technologies: the re-birth of Supply Chain”, featuring some industry titans including Jaydeep Adhikari (Lead Procurement and Contracting, Reliance Jio) and the moderator Sandeep Chatterjee (Associate Director, Deloitte), the discussion attracted a lot of involvement from the audience .

Gurkirat Singh (General Manager- Operations NBC Bearings), Amardeep Chougale (Co- Founder and Strategy Innovator, Yoryo Technologies), Jaydeep Adhikari (Lead Procurement and Contracting, Reliance Jio) and Nischay Babu AG (Director- Supply Chain, Bounce (Metro Bikes) were the other panelists and the panel was moderated by Sandeep Chatterjee (Associate Director, Deloitte).

The third and final panel, featuring Rajiv Sikka (CEO at Indian Oil, Adani Gas Private Ltd) as the moderator consisted of 4 panellists namely Aditya Bhamidipaty (Founder & CEO, First Hive), Pranav Kumar (Chief Experience Designer, Praakamya), Manu Sood (Founder -Memavan Pvt Ltd and Sameer Seth (Director, Marketing- Dolby Laboratories)

Discussing the theme – “Resonance of Marketing and Operations Strategies to drive sustainable growth” the session concluded the silos in marketing are being broken now. Previously marketing was seen largely as a brand building organisation solely focused on creating visibility, but it had very little influence after it was delivered.

The students participated with lot of enthusiasm during the question answer sessions and immensely exhibited their inquisitivity and learning desire.