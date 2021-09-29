Kunwar Viyogi Memorial Trust organizes ‘Baakh Night’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 29: An evening was today dedicated to the traditional folk music of Jammu – Baakh at Jashn-e-Viyogi musical night, held online as a part of Kunwar Viyogi Utsav.

The occasion also marked the felicitation ceremony of renowned national singer and daughter of the soil Sonali Dogra. She received the Prem Jamwal Art Innovation Award for her excellent recreation of Baakh musical form in her recently released song Baabal – The Wedding Song, penned by Sahitya Akademi Awardee Kunwar Viyogi, featuring actor-director Aarushi Thakur Rana and composed by Brij Mohan.

Prem Jamwal Youth Art Innovation Award is instituted in the memory of Kunwar Viyogi’s wife Prem Jamwal, an economics graduate, a par excellent painter and a stage performer. The Award is presented for creative interpretation of unique world literature and art forms, aimed at widening the cultural reach and relevance for the younger generation.

KVM Trust founder Poonam Singh Jamwal honoured Sonali during the ceremony and praised her for her ability to give life to lyrics of Kunwar Viyogi. She encouraged Sonali to further specialize in Baakh form of traditional music and take the legacy forward.

The event began with the Saraswati Vandana sung by the very talented Vanshi Jaral, who later in the event also performed live on Kunwar Viyogi’s Dogri song Dilangi Chaar. As the evening progressed, renowned singer and composer Suraj Singh lent voice to Viyogi’s song on love and heartbreak ‘Kandi da Dil’, while Joohie, a very talented singer in her own right sang a solo song titled ‘Jai Mein honda phul gulabi’, penned by Kunwar Viyogi.

The event also saw the trailer release of renowned Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi’s latest song ‘Ucchi Udaan’. Jassi has lent his voice to Kunwar Viyogi’s composition, featuring the singer himself along with Joohie and Ram Dattaji along with his troop. The music video is extensively shot in and around Jammu and is due to release in November 2021.