Kuchhal Symbol Area In Kishtwar Gets JKRTC Bus Services

KISHTWAR, Jan 6: The transport accessibility for the residents of Kuchhal Symbol in Block Mughal Maidan of District Kishtwar get a push as Deputy Commissioner (DC), Dr. Devansh Yadav flagged off JKRTC Bus service to ply on the route.

As per the JKRTC authorities the bus service will be available from the Main Bus Stand Kishtwar at 2 PM daily, accommodating an overnight stay at Kuchhal and returning back the following morning at 9:00 AM to Kishtwar Bus Stand.

The bus is equipped with adequate seating and safety features, ensuring a comfortable journey for the commuters.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Devansh Yadav emphasized the District Administration’s unwavering commitment to augment transport provisions for the residents of Kishtwar district. He stressed upon JKRTC and MVD department to strictly adhere to road safety measures, ensuring the safety for commuters.

The Sarpanch of the area, on behalf of the people of Kuchhal Symbol and Mughal Maidan, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the District Administration and JKRTC for facilitating convenient and hassle-free travel. He urged the community to embrace and support the JKRTC services, ensuring the success of this initiative.

Present on the occasion were ACR, Varunjeet Singh Charak, JKRTC official, MVD Officials, local PRIs and other dignitaries.