After 3 Decades, Hymns, Bhajans Reverberate At Anandishwar Bhairav Mandir In Maisuma

Srinagar, Jan 6: For the first time in the last three decades, the hymns and Bhajans reverberated at AnandIshwar Bhairav Mandir in Maisuma area of Srinagar where devotees commemorate the birth anniversary of Anandishwar by performing the Pooja.

During a special ceremony, the Pooja Havan ritual was performed, filling the peaceful surroundings with a strong sense of holiness and deep respect.

The AnandIshwar Bhairav Mandir witnessed the resumption of Pooja Havan ritual after a lengthy interval of three decades.

The event unfolded on the eve of Anandishwar’s birth anniversary, drawing devotees from far and wide to partake in the moment.

Sharing his elation, a care-taker from Mandir, said that after 32 years, they have reopened the revered AnandIshwar Bhairav Mandir here in Maisuma. “This mandir is renowned as Anandishwar Bharav or Bharav Mandir,” he said, adding, that “we have extended invitations to more than 100 to 200 individuals today, as we celebrate it’s reawakening after a hiatus of 32 years.”

People who worship there and from the locality were happy about the revival of this special place, as they enjoyed being part of the important rituals that they had been waiting for, making it a big moment in the history of the temple.

“After 32 years, we reopened the temple here in Maisuma. We invited many people today, marking its opening once again after a long time,” said Heera Lal Koul, a local resident.

Moreover, the evening witnessed a collective fervor and jubilation as devotees departed, carrying with them the blessings and sanctity garnered from this historic celebration, cherishing the rekindling of age-old traditions at the AnandIshwar Bhairav Mandir. (KNO)