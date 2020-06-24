KU organizes online workshop on plagiarism

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 24: Department of Bioresources, University of Kashmir ( KU), organized one-day online workshop on “Plagiarism – An Opportunity to Learn, Teach & Excel” in collaboration with Turnitin for faculty, researchers, scientists and scholars of various higher education institutions and Universities.

The workshop provided hands on training sessions regarding use of Turnitin Feedback Studio and newly launch tool Grade Scope. It benefited participants to understand the research workflow, academic and research integrity, publishing process and covered the basic features and functionalities of Turnitin software.

While inaugurating the workshop, Vice Chancellor KU, Prof Talat Ahmad stressed upon research ethics and integrity, especially in the present era of technology and knowledge explosion. He emphasized the need to revise priorities by all stakeholders, including Government, national agencies, universities and teachers in these difficult times and said that all should work together to create a national strategy for education and professional learning that reflects the principles of ‘research-informed clinical practice’. “We need to pool and share our resources, using latest technologies for the collective growth of all,” he added.

Prof Akbar Masood, Dean Academic Affairs, KU, highlighted the problems faced by teaching and student community in upholding the academic integrity and ethics and efforts put in by the university administration to resolve those.

Prof Shakil A Romshoo, Dean Research, KU, stressed upon the quality research and also discussed the University Code of Ethics in Research and Publications.

Earlier Dr Manzoor Ahmad Mir, Coordinator, Department of Bioresources KU and organizing secretary of the workshop, said that during the COVID-19 lockdown, it was imperative to look out for ways to effectively contribute to educational society and to reach out to scholars, faculty and heads of the Departments and Institutions through these kinds of workshops.

Around 965 participants including HoDs , faculty members and research scholars from various institutions attended the online workshop. The technical sessions were led by Ashim Sachdeva, Regional Vice President, Turnitin, who discussed about “Plagiarism: An opportunity to learn, teach and grow”. Saurav Mitra, Senior Regional Manager, Turnitin and Varun Piplani, senior Professional Specialist Turnitin spoke about the live demo of Turnitin feedback studio and gradescope.