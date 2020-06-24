Cong leaders meet CE PDD, seek early commissioning of Grid Station Siot

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 24: A team of senior Congress leaders today called on Chief Engineer PDD, Gurmeet Singh and apprised him of the grim situation of the power scenario in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, especially in Sunderbani, Nowshera, Kalakote and areas of Akhnoor.

The delegation urged the Chief Engineer for early commissioning of Grid Station Siot in Sunderbani, which is already completed.

The delegation, comprising of Ravinder Sharma- Ex MLC and Chief Spokesperson JKPCC, Ashok Sharma -Ex MLA and Coordinator AICC Vichar Vibhag and Vinod Sharma- chairman JKPCC Refugee cell, informed the Chief Engineer about the worst condition of low voltage, unscheduled power cuts of long durations besides overloading of power transformers in Sunderbani, Kalakote and Nowshera and other parts of Akhnoor and Rajouri districts.

They sought his immediate attention to the over delayed commissioning of already completed Grid Station at Siot, which would improve power situations in the area to great extent.

The Chief Engineer assured to make every effort for early commissioning and directed the concerned officers to expedite the clearance work pending at some points at the earliest.

The leaders also demanded replacing the 25 KV v transformers with 63KV or 100 KV transformers, as they get damaged early and are not workable in hilly belt. The Chief Engineer assured the delegation of early action on the issues raised by the delegation.