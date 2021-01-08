KU changes UG exam timing from 11am to 12 Noon

SRINAGAR: The University of Kashmir on Friday changed examination timing of Undergraduate exams from 11am to 12 noon.

KU’s Controller of Examinations Prof Irshad-A-Nawchoo said that the new timing for UG 6th semester, UG 1st year, UG 2nd year and UG 3rd year will now be 12.00 Noon instead of 11am (previous timing).

Nawchoo also said that there shall be no change in the examination timing on Fridays.