Army porter injured in landmine blast in Kupwara

KUPWARA: An Army porter was injured in a landmine blast near Line of Control in Tanghdar area of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Friday.

Official sources said that the porter identified Showkat Ahmad Chack (35) son of late Ghulam Rasool Chack of Tanghdar Nard suffered serious injuries in foot in the blast which took place near Sid Post along the LoC.

The injured was shifted to Srinagar hospital for further treatment, the official added. (Agency)