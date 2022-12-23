KU Announces Winter Vacations From January 2 To February 15

SRINAGAR, Dec 23: The University of Kashmir (KU) Friday announced winter vacations from January-02 to February-15

The Assistant Registrar of KU in a notification has said “It is notified for the information of all concerned that the teaching faculty of the main and satellite campuses shall observe winter vacation from January-02 February-15.”

The notification further reads that “However, the Heads of the Departments shall ensure that the examinations and implementation of extramurally funded research projects etc. does not get affected.”

“The remedial classes, if any, shall be conducted in offline or online mode during vacations,” the Assistant Registrar said.

A day before the School Education Department Thursday announced the closure of schools for vacations in summer zones of Jammu division from December-26 to January-04.

Director of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) has said that the schools in the region shall observe 10 days of winter vacation from December-26.

“All Government and recognized Private Schools of Summer zone of Jammu Division shall observe winter vacation from 26-12-2022 to 04-01-2023,” reads the order.

DSEJ further ordered that all teachers shall remain available on demand for any online guidance of students during vacation period.

”Any default on part of the Head of the Schools or Teaching staff in observance of the above schedule shall attract action under Rules,” it reads. (KNO)