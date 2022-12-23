Cabinet Approves Revision Of Pension For Armed Forces Under OROP, To Benefit 25 Lakh Veterans

NEW DELHI, Dec 23: The Union Cabinet on Friday took the decision to revise the pension of Armed Forces pensioners and family pensioners under the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme. The revised pensions will be retroactively effective from July 1, 2019.

“More than 25.13 lakh veterans will be benefit from this decision,” said Union minister Anurag Thakur.

The defence ministry said that pension of “past pensioners would be re-fixed on the basis of average of minimum and maximum pension of Defence Forces retirees of calendar year 2018 in the same rank with the same length of service”.

Armed Forces Personnel retired up to June 30, 2019 (excluding pre-mature retired with effect from July 1, 2014) will be covered under this revision in OROP.

An estimated Rs 23,638 crore will be paid as arrears from July 2019 to June 2022. Estimated additional annual expenditure for implementation of the revision is calculated as approximately Rs 8,450 crore at 31% Dearness Relief. (Agencies)