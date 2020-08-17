KPs facing harassment in issuance of domicile certificates: Ex-MLC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 17: Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) senior leader and Ex-MLC Vijay Bakaya has alleged that the Kashmiri Pandit community is facing harassment in issuance of domicile certificates.

“The process of issuing domicile certificates to the Kashmiri Pandits is causing harassment,” said Bakaya while discussing issues being faced by the community members living in the quarters allotted by the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner’s Department.

Bakaya was apprised about various issues being faced by the Kashmiri Pandits community in Jammu. “The concerned authorities should make the process of issuing domiciles easy on the basis of Permanent Resident Certificates (PRCs),” said Bakaya.

The Ex-MLC further alleged that there is lack of cleanliness, improper electricity and water supplies in Jagti Township which has affected the normal life of the people.

“The Relief Commission should look into the issues of the Kashmiri Pandits and do not compel them to face problems on minor issues and on domiciles. The process should be made easy to issue domiciles while taking into consideration PRCs,” he said.

Bakaya was accompanied by JKAP senior leader and former minister Mohammed Dilawar Mir. “JKAP shall take up the issues concerning the Kashmiri Pandit community,” said Mir.

Meanwhile, leaders and workers of other political parties joined the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party along with other Kashmiri Pandit youth from Durga Nagar and Roop Nagar areas.

Ruby Singh, Neeraj Sharma, Mohan Lal Bhat, KL Raina, Ravinder Saraf, Satish Thaploo, Balbir Singh, Gurmukh Singh, Rahul Sharma, Kapil Koul, Surinder Kumar (Raju), Asha Kishroo, Gulshan Kumar and many others were present on the occasion.