Harsh asks Govt to fill up all vacant, newly created posts

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 17: Calling upon the Government to fill up all the vacant as well as newly created posts in UT of J&K, Harsh Dev Singh, Chairman-JKNPP & former Minister said that gainful employment to the educated youth needed to receive priority attention of the present regime.

“Though promises are being made on regular basis for absorption of unemployed youth, the delivery is in inverse proportion to the articulation of such promises with unemployment numbers growing with each passing day. It is most regrettable that all announcements made in the past had remained restricted to the confines of lip service,” he said while addressing a press conference after admitting the new entrants into the Party fold at Jammu today.

Mr Singh alleged that the BJP, which had catapulted itself to power on the slogan of empowerment of youth, had completely forgotten the lofty promises doled out by it to the youth who were passing through acute mental trauma. “Rather than providing jobs to the aspiring youth, the saffron rule witnessed large scale disengagements and retrenchments in various Government departments as well as in private sector. While the employees of Health Department appointed under SRO-24, the Education employees appointed under SMAGRA, the high qualified contractual lecturers and teachers and Information Department employees were terminated in the most arbitrary manner, the recent order disbanding the Self Help Groups (SHGs) of Engineers has further rendered around 15000 professionals jobless,” he said adding that similar was the plight of the Pharmacists and Medical Assistants numbering around 20,000 whose diplomas were not being recognized after conversion of State to UT on the plea of new rules having been extended to J&K despite the fact that they had completed their diploma courses from State recognized Para-medical institutes.

Urging upon the Government to fulfill its promises without delay, Mr Singh said that not only the 50000 vacant posts announced post State’s Reorganization on August 5 needed to be filled up but the additional 50,000 posts created during the Budget Session with a separate budgetary allocation for the same announced during February Session of Parliament needed to be advertized forthwith and filled up on fast track basis. He remarked that Panthers Party shall stand shoulder to shoulder with the unemployed youth in their crusade for justice.