KPDCL Urges DMs Of Kashmir To Disburse Salary Of Govt Employees After Clearance Of Electricity Dues

Srinagar, Feb 17: Ahead of the new fiscal year, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) Saturday urged the district magistrates of Kashmir division to disburse the salary of government employees after the clearance of electricity dues.

In a communiqué to district magistrates of Kashmir division by the Managing Director of KPDCL Mussarat Islam said that there electricity a due lying pending with the government employees, contractors’ etcetera needs to be cleared before disbursing of salary of government employees and before releasing of funds in favor of the contractors for development works.

“KPDCL is entrusted with the responsibility of collecting revenue on account of electricity charges from all categories of consumers, including government employees and contractors executing various development works, in the Kashmir division.”

Mussarat said that in this connection, the government has fixed revenue targets for KPDCL for the current financial year and regular review meetings are being chaired at the highest level and information shared on weekly basis.

It also said that the finance department has from time-to-time issued directions for timely recovery of government money deposited in lieu of power energy dues from government employees.

“In light of these directives and in order to ensure government revenue realization recovery fixed for the current financial year, all district magistrates of Kashmir division as per past practice are requested to issue circular directions to all DDOs, District Treasury Officers and Treasury Officers in their jurisdiction to draw and disburse the salary of government employees working in the districts only after the clearance of electricity dues,” reads the communiqué.

Mussarat urged the district magistrates of Kashmir division that contractors shall also be bound to clear their power bills, before releasing their payments for development works. This shall go a long way in achieving revenue targets and secure UT Exchequer. (KNO)