BSF Announces Plan To Extend Border Celebrations At Suchetgarh

SUCHETGARH, Feb 17: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, held discussions with Special Director General, Border Security Force, Y. B. Khurania regarding important issues related to International Border contouring the Jammu region. D.K. Boora IG, BSF Jammu Frontier presented a brief review on the different developmental activities currently being carried out by the Border Security Force.

Briefing the occasion, Special DG, Border Security Force announced expansion of Beating Retreat ceremony at BOP Octroi Suchetgarh, from existing two days to four days a week which shall now be organized every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

Y. B. Khurania also informed that extended celebrations shall feature diverse array of activities and events, including cultural performances, local cuisine showcases, souvenir shopping points and much more.

Chief Secretary expressed his satisfaction regarding important initiative of increasing frequency of the ceremony, which has been consistent demand of residents of the Border area. The ceremony presents a remarkable opportunity to boost Border Tourism, stimulate economic growth and highlight rich cultural and natural heritage of the area which is globally renowned for its picturesque Gharana wetlands and historic Shri Raghunathji Temple. Keeping in view, the large number of tourist foot fall in the Jammu and Kashmir in the recent years,

Chief Secretary expressed positive hopes that the announced extension of ceremony at the outpost, shall allow larger number of local and non-local tourists to cherish beauty and charm of the locale, foster greater appreciation and create lasting memories.

Atal Dulloo also assured support to elevate the region’s profile as a must-visit destination on the tourism map which shall herald prosperity for the border residents through tourism activities.