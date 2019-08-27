Kotla to be renamed as Arun Jaitley Stadium

NEW DELHI: The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Tuesday decided to rechristen Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium as Arun Jaitley Stadium in the memory of its former president who passed away on Saturday.

The renaming will take place on September 12 at a function where a stand at the Kotla will be named after India captain Virat Kohli as announced earlier.

Speaking on this initiative, DDCA president Rajat Sharma said: “It was Arun Jaitley’s support and encouragement that players like Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Ashish Nehra, Rishabh Pant and many others could make India proud.”

Jaitley, during his tenure at DDCA, is credited with renovating the stadium into a modern facility, increasing its capacity to accommodate more fans besides constructing world class dressing rooms.

The function, to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, will be graced by the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. (AGENCIES)

&&&

SPO-IND A-POWAR

Powar named India A bowling coach for South Africa series

MUMBAI, Aug 27:

Former off-spinner and women’s team coach Ramesh Powar has been named India A bowling coach for the upcoming series against South Africa A.

“He has been appointed only for the South Africa A series,” a BCCI official told PTI on Tuesday.

Powar, who played two Tests and 31 ODIs for India, was embroiled in a controversy late last year after he fell out with senior women’s team player Mithali Raj when he was the head coach.

Powar had reapplied for the same position but the Cricket Advisory Committee headed by 1983 World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev chose W V Raman as his successor.

India A will be playing two four day games and a five match unofficial ‘ODI’ series against South Africa A.

The one-day series will be played in Thiruvananthapuram beginning from Thursday. (AGENCIES)