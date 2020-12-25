Kootah Football Meet inaugurated

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Dec 25:Assistant Commissioner General Jammu, Rakesh Dubey and international Footballer, Arun Malhotra inaugurated Kootah Football Meet at Government Higher Secondary School Kootah, here today.

About 20 teams from the border districts of Jammu, Samba and Kathua are participating in this meet.

International Footballer and son of the soil, Arun Malhotra was the chief guest of the event while Assistant Commissioner General Jammu Rakesh Dubey (KAS) was the special guest.

Footballers of national and international repute will be representing their respective teams in the tournament.

Rakesh Dubey while addressing the opening ceremony stated that he himself being a former footballer had represented Jammu and Kashmir at various levels. “There is no dearth of talent in Jammu and Kashmir in the field of sports and such tournaments will help players to get opportunity to excel,” said Dubey.

Footballer Arun Malhotra shared his experience as a player with the future stars and gave some tips to budding sportsperson.

International players Amanjot Singh, national players including Amritpal Singh, Neeraj Thapa, Aniket Singh, Lalit Jamwal, Dhruv Nischal, Jatinder Singh, Abhinav Sharma, Aayushman Jamwal, Hritik Sharma, Hirdayesh Sharma and Davinder Singh and league players including Arjun Singh, Sahil Sandhu, Shivanshu and Samuel Gill were also present during the inaugural ceremony.