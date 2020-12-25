Game Changer lifts KCSC U-19 Cup

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 25: Game Changer defeated Vridhi Royals by seven wickets and lifted the KCSC Under-19 Cup, being played at KC Sports Club Ground, here today.

Vridhi Royals won the toss and decided to bat first. Batting first, Vridhi Royals made 140 runs in stipulated 20 overs. Vinayak Gupta, Arya Thakur and Snoop Bhagat contributed 30, 25 and 22 runs respectively to the total. From bowling side, Abhay Tandon, Govind Sharma and Abhinav Khajuria took two wickets each.

In reply, the Game Changer chased the target in 16.4 overs. Kanyia Wadhawan and Ansh Gandral made 82 and 25 runs respectively. From bowling side, Tegvash Singh took one wickets.

Kanyia Wadhawan was declared as man of the match as well as man of the series. Arya Thakur was declared as best batsman of the tournament, whereas Abhay Tandon was declared as best bowler of the tournament.

The match was officiated by Ashok Singh, Dinesh Kumar and Jarnail Singh.