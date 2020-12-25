RFC beats Nowshera FC in finals

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Dec 25: Rajouri Football Club (RFC) defeated Nowshera Football Club by 2-1 goals and lifted the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council (JKSC) Football League title, being played at Sports Stadium, here today.

Mustrif and Shakib Mirza netted one goal each for Rajouri Football Club. Dr Naseem Malik, Professor PG College Rajouri was the chief guest while Bilal president of District Football Associa-tion Rajouri was guest of honour of final match.

The Hurricanes Volleyball Club, Ajmer 7 Stars Kabaddi Club and Rajouri Red Hockey Club qualified for next level of tournament.

The event is being organised under the overall supervision of Bashir Ahmed, In-charge Manager Sports Stadium Rajouri.