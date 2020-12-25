BYS celebrates ‘Mahila Yog Shakti Diwas’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 25: Bharatiya Yog Sansthan (BYS) celebrated ‘Mahila Yog Shakti Diwas’.

A handout of BYS stated that the day is celebrated throughout the country and abroad on December 25 every year and this is one of the six important annual functions of BYS.

A programme was organized by BYS at its Ashram in Gole Gujral here today maintaining social distancing and other COVID protocols.

This event was conducted and managed exclusively by the women Sadhaks, Shikshaks and Adhikaris of the Sansthan. It was all about participation of women in propelling the society into good health and good living through Yoga.

Poornima Sharma, Deputy Mayor JMC was the chief guest on this occasion and she talked about the positive impact of Yoga on the society.

She said such events are essential for empowering women in the society.

Dr Sanjogta Soodan, Health Officer JMC was the guest of honour on the occasion.

She urged women folk to practice Yoga exercises daily as this will enable them to get rid of lifestyle diseases. Satya Pal, BYS President earlier delivered welcomed address and informed that BYS is running 125 Yoga Sadhana Kendras in and around Jammu, Samba and Udhampur.

Cultural items were also presented by the women Sadhaks on this occasion.

Dr Suresh Gupta, BYS’s senior vice president also spoke on this occasion and Jia Lal Sharma extended vote of thanks.

Ranjana Verma and Anupama Puri conducted proceedings of the programme.