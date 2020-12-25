Sunderbani CC beats Singh CC in Friendship Cup

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 25: Sunderbani Under-17 Cricket Club trounced Singh Under-17 Cricket Club by eight runs in Friendship Cup, played at Government Higher Secondary School Akhnoor, here today.

Sunderbani CC won the toss and decided to bat first. Batting first, the Sunderbani CC scored 195 runs in 40 overs. Kartik made 38 runs, Piyush also scored 38 runs while Shubham and Shivam contributed 16 and 20 runs respectively to the total. From bowling side, Abhinandan and Karan Gupta shared three wickets each while Neeraj Gupta got two wickets and Danish bagged one wicket.

In reply, the Singh Under-17CC failed to chase the target and bundled out on 187 runs by losing all wickets in overs, thus lost the match by eight runs. Danish made highest 63 runs while Karan Gupta scored 35 runs and Arun contributed 15 runs to the total. From bowling side, Yogesh got six wickets while Shivam, Harshit, Piyush and Aman took one wicket each.

Yogesh was declared as man of the match while Dayal Singh and Vikas Bali were umpires and Rohit and Arjun acted as scorers.

Rakesh Malhotra (Councillor Ward no. 6 Akhnoor) was the chief guest and Deepak Mani was guest of honour. They distributed prizes among the players. The one day match was organized by Singh Cricket Club Akhnoor under the overall supervision of Kr SS Langeh (Gen Secy District Jammu JKCA).

However, match was planned as 50 overs but the same was reduced to 40 overs due to bad weather.