Shaheedi Chaar Sahibzade Hockey Cup begins

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 25: Bhargav Sports defeated Jammu Hockey Legends by 9-6 goals in the inaugural match of Shaheedi Chaar Sahibzade Hockey Cup (Master), being played at Bhargav Public School Gadigarh near SDM Office (South), here today.

Balvinder Singh renowned RTI activist was the chief guest who declared the tournament open.

In the first half of the game, Gurmeet Singh scored two goals, Prithipal Singh (Riti) one goal and PP Singh scored two goals for Bhargav Sports. From other side, Gurmit Singh of Jammu Hockey Legend scored one goal while Harpreet Singh netted two goals.

In second half of the game, PP Singh of Bhargav Sports scored four goals while for Hockey Legend, Gurmeet Singh netted two goals and Harpreet Singh scored one goal. The match was officiated by Jaswinder Singh and Saksham Sharma, whereas Sahil Sharma, Rasvinder Singh & Madhur Choudhary were among technical panel.

PP Singh, organising secretary of the tournament welcomed the chief guest and gave brief account of the participating team teams.

The tournament is being organised by Vikas Sharma, Principal Bhargav Public School Gadigarh.