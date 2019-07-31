Kohli has got every right to give his opinion on coach selection: Ganguly

KOLKATA: Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday said leader of the team Virat Kohli has got every right to voice his opinion in the coach selection process.

In his first media interaction after India’s World Cup semifinal exit, Kohli backed Ravi Shastri to continue as India head coach after his extended tenure ends with the tour of the West Indies beginning later this week.

“He is the captain. He has got every right to say,” Ganguly said referring Kohli’s comment at the pre-departure media interaction in Mumbai on Monday.

Ganguly was part of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) which picked Shastri as the head coach in 2017. The other members were Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman.

This time the CAC comprising Kapil Dev, Anushuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy will pick the coach. The application deadline ended on Tuesday and incumbent Shastri gets an automatic entry in the selection process. (AGENCIES)