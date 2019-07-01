Overloaded mini bus plunges into gorge in Kishtwar; 32 killed, 16 injured

JAMMU : At least 32 people were killed and 16 injured when an overloaded mini bus on Monday morning plunged into a deep gorge in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Police spokesperson here said a minibus Monday morning skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge when it was on its way to Kishtwar from Keshwan.
He said the accident took place near Sirgwari area in Keshwan, adding, “rescue operation was immediately launched by the police and locals, and was in progress while more than 20 bodies have been retrieved.”
He said injured have been rushed to the nearest district hospital.
(UNI)
