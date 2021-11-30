Kishtwar admin initiates inquiry against CEO ‘for issuing transfer order of teachers on day of retirement’

KISHTWAR, Nov 30: District Administration Kishtwar has ordered an inquiry against the Chief Education Officer ‘for issuing transfer orders of teachers on the day of his retirement.’

Acting on the complaint of general public against Chief Education Officer Kishtwar regarding issuance of transfer order of teachers on the day of his retirement and subsequent directions by Principal Secretary to School Education Department, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kishtwar, Ashok Sharma ordered the inquiry against the Chief Education Officer Kishtwar and put him under suspension till further orders.

As per the order issued by the DC, Additional Deputy Commissioner has been asked to conduct the inquiry into the matter and submit the report in fifteen days.

The transfer orders issued by the outgoing CEO Kishtwar have also been kept in abeyance till further orders.