J&K: BSF seized 5 Ak 47 rifles, 10 hand grenades, UBGL, other arms, ammo in Rajouri-Poonch so far this year

Jammu, Nov 30: The Border Security Force on Tuesday said that the alert troops have recovered huge quantity of arms and ammunition including five Ak-47 rifles, 10 hand grenades, UBGL and other material so far this year in twin bordering Rajouri-Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Interacting with mediapersons here this evening on the eve of BSF raising day, Inspector General BSF, Jammu Frontier, D K Boora said that the BSF Battalions in Rajouri and Poonch areas seized Arms and Ammunition in hinterland during this year.

Giving details, he said that five AK-47 Rifles, 15 AK-47 Magazines, 421 rounds of AK Ammunition, one AK-56 Rifle, 16 Pistols, 36 Pistol Magazines, 348 rounds of Pistol Ammunition, 10 Hand Grenades, four Chinese Grenades and one UBGL besides 233 rounds of other Ammunition was seized.

Apart from this, BSF troops seized about 9.995 Kgs of narcotics from Naushera, International Border on August 30, 2021 alongwith fake Indian currency notes worth Rs. 2,75,000.

The IG said that BSF Jammu has been in the forefront in assisting border population in Jammu area continuously. “The coordination with villagers and BSF has been very cordial and friendly. The BSF Battalions were leading in providing medical help and assistance during COVID-19 pandemic to the border population,” he said adding that the COVID-19 prevention related medical items, face masks and sanitizers were distributed to the border population by BSF. Awareness programmes related to COVID-19 were organized all along the Jammu border from time to time to spread awareness about COVID-19. As a result COVID-19 was managed very well by BSF in Border area.

During the whole year, several Civic Action camps, catering to the needs of border population were conducted by the BSF Battalions where Medical equipment, Sports items, water cooler etc were provided, said Boora.

He further stated that true to its tradition of “Jeevan Paryant Kartavya” the BSF Jammu has been guarding the challenging International border of Jammu with utmost vigil and definite resolve while inculcating a sense of security among border population.

BSF is celebrating its 57th Raising Day on December 1, 2021 with aplomb being the first line of defence on India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh border by dominating the International Border relentlessly round the clock. (Agencies)