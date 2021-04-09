Ķiren Rijiju visits Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine, Srinagar

Inspects the Testing Labs, technical infrastructure, Interacted with patients

SRINAGAR: Union Minster of State, Youth Affairs and Sports (IC) and MoS Ministry of Minority Affairs and AYUSH, Kiren Rijiju today visited Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine here and took overall review of its functioning as well as physical infrastructure and Testing Labs.

During the visit, Rijiju oversaw the different types of Unani System of treatment including Cupping without Scarification, Cupping with Scarification, Inkibab (Application of Steam), Natool (Irrigation) and Dalk(Massage) provided to patients.

On the occasion, MoS said that he is impressed with the ISM treatment and stressed for its further promotion so that maximum people get benefit out of this.

Rijiju took round of all Testing and Research labs including Biochemistry, Radiology, Photochemistry, Histology and other Labs and took onspot review of their functioning.

While speaking on the occasion, Rijiju said that he is pleased to visit the Institute and oversee the treatment given to ailing patients. He said Kashmir is blessed with the natural vegetation which houses varieties of medicinal herbs, helpful in curing different ailments and diseases.

He appreciated Research work being carried at the Institution and emphasised on the improvision in the treatment and other activities of the institute.

Rijiju also interacted with the patients admitted in the Institute and enquired about their well being and recovery. Patients on the occasion apprised him regarding the facilities available to them and the quality of treatment provided.

“Every disease has specific treatment and can be cured by Unani, Ayurveda or Psychological treatment”, Rijiju said.

While referring to history of application of Unani Medicine here, he said Kashmir has adopted Unani medicine much earlier.

In relation to prevailing pandemic, the MoS said that traditional System of Medicine has become a vital method to fight the pandemic in recent times.

Kiren Rijiju during the visit assured the administration of the Institute that the government will provide all necessary support for further development and promotion of infrastructure and Medicine of these institutions.

Earlier, Kiren Rijiju planted a sapling of Prunus armeniaca L (Apricot) locally called “Tchear” in the premises of the Institute and watered it. He was briefed regarding the benefits of the tree by the officers of the Institute.

Among others present were, Director General, Central Council for Research In Unani Medicine, Asim Ali Khan, Registrar Kashmir University, Prof Nisar Ahmad, Dean Academic Affairs, Kashmir University, Shabir Ahmad, Deputy Director, Seema Akhbar, other officers, Doctors and Students.