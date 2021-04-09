20 AIIMS doctors test positive for COVID-19, three of them had got first dose of vaccine

NEW DELHI: Twenty doctors of AIl India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi, including 18 residents doctors and two faculty members, have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past few days, official sources said.

They said six MBBS students at the institute have also contracted the virus.

Only three of the doctors who have tested positive had taken the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine.

AIIMS has about 700 faculty members, more than 2500 resident doctors, around 4000 nurses and over 2,000 security guards.

India reported 1,31,968 new COVID-19 cases, 61,899 discharges, and 780 deaths in the last 24 hours. (Agency)