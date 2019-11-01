Khoaj Dighar prayers not allowed, curbs imposed

BJP worker’s car set ablaze

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Nov 1: Authorities today disallowed Khoaj Dighar prayers in Srinagar by imposing restrictions in old city area while normal life remained disrupted for 89th day today and miscreants set ablaze two cars including that of a Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) worker in Kulgam district of South Kashmir.

There were restrictions in Nowhatta and its adjoining areas of Srinagar’s Old city as Police and para-military troops were not allowing the movement of people due to Friday prayers in Jamia Masjid and Khoaj Dighar prayers in adjacent Naqashband Sahib Shrine .

Police and para-military CPRF were deployed in strength in the area and they had blocked the road with concertina wire to disallow movement of people in the area. No Friday prayers were allowed in Jamia Masjid today. This is for over three months now that no Friday prayers were held in Jamia Masjid.

Authorities even didn’t allow Khoaj Dighar prayers at Naqashband Sahib in old city. But Some people tried to defy the restrictions and enter Naqashband Sahib shrine to offer Khoaj Dighar but Police and para-military troops fired tear smoke to disperse them. They threw stones at Police and CRPF in return.

And markets were closed and public transport off the roads elsewhere in the Valley. However, in the morning the markets were open after remaining closed for last 3 days and the flea market at Polo View was open throughout the day. The private traffic was plying in parts of Kashmir but in majority of the areas it was also thin.

The pre-paid mobile telephone services and Internet including broadband services continue to remain suspended since August 5.

In the meantime, miscreants set afire two cars including that of a BJP worker in Kulgam district of South Kashmir.

The cars were set afire at around 1.40 am today in village Bohigam in Qazigund area of Kulgam district. The owner of one car, Imtiaz Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Nabi Dar said that he heard an explosion and fire outside. “I rushed out and saw my car and that of my neighbor in flames”, he said.

Another car belonged to Abid Ahmad, BJP General Secretary of Qazigund area. “People who are involved in the incident should be punished”, said Abid.

Meanwhile, Security forces today arrested two Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) in North Kashmir’s Handwara area of Kupwara district.

Police and Army had laid a check point at Handwara bridge after inputs about movement of two OGWs of the LeT in the area. They were arrested at the check point by the joint team of Army’s 21 RR and Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

They have been identified as Jaffar and Tajamul. Three hand grenades were recovered from their possession. Police was questioning them about their involvement and the whereabouts of the militants for whom they were working.

In the meantime, miscreants this evening set ablaze Government High School Kundalan by hurling a petrol bomb in Pulwama district. Residents, Fire & Emergency and Police departments immediately reached the spot and put out the fire. The school was partially damaged.