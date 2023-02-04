Khelo India Youth Games 2023 | Gymnast Muskan Rana Wins for First Gold for J&K

MADHYA PRADESH, Feb 4: Muskan Rana etched her name in history when she won the gold medal for Jammu and Kashmir in gymnastics at the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 in Madhya Pradesh.

The youngster won the top prize, which is the first gold for Jammu and Kashmir in the ongoing competition. Muskan had earlier been crowned the Junior National Champion at the National Rhythmic Gymnastic Championships last year.