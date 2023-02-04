Jammu And Kashmir High Court Rolls Out Virtual Hearing Of Cases From Ladakh

LEH, Feb 4: The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Saturday started taking up cases from the Union Territory of Ladakh by way of virtual hearing thereby allowing litigants and lawyers to appear and plead their cases from Ladakh itself.

Acting Chief Justice Tashi Rabstan, who hails from Ladakh, rolled out the initiative by hearing cases from Ladakh virtually.

As many as six matters were listed today before the bench, in which the virtual proceedings were conducted.

Anoop Kumar Sharma, Registrar (IT) of High Court told Bar & Bench that the virtual hearing of matters from Ladakh will be a regular feature in the future.

Rolling out such a facility for the people of Ladakh by the High Court is aimed at easing out the sufferings of the litigants and the lawyers who earlier had to travel physically to Jammu and Srinagar for appearing in their respective matters, said Sharma.

This will save time apart being financially viable for both parties to the case, he added.