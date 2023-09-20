Khawaja Diger Prayers Offered At Naqshband Sahib Shrine

Srinagar, Sep 20: Thousands of devotees offered a special prayer popularly known as “Khawaja Digar” on Wednesday at the shrine of Khawaja Baha-Ud-Din Naqshband Sahib (RA) on the occasion of annual Urs being celebrated with religious fervor.

The devotees including men, women and children assembled at the shrine and on the Khanyar-Nowhatta road in downtown Srinagar line up to offer special prayers.

The authorities had made elaborate arrangements on the occasion and had closed the road of traffic movement from Khanyar to Nowhatta to allow the devotees to offer the special prayers at the mausoleum and on the road at Naqshband Sahab.

The devotees had assembled in the shrine during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday for “Shab khawani” to offer special prayers on the occasion. Prayers for peace and prosperity of Kashmir valley and humankind was offered.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and other mainstream leaders had greeted the people on annual Khawaja Digger Observance and hoped the day augurs well for increased prospects of peace and prosperity.