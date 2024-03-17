Khatana holds meeting with officers of Mandi tehsil

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Mar 16: On the issues of roads in Sawjian, Gagrian, Arai, Barachar and other parts of Mandi tehsil, MP Ghulam Ali Khatana in a meeting took on the former MLA and said that why people were voting these leaders who have carpets worth lakhs in their houses while people are suffering for roads and other basic facilities, “time has now changed and Government under PM Narendra Modi is providing all the facilities, working to perform and deliver for public”.

Member Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Ali Khatana today held a meeting of sectoral officers of tehsil Mandi in the presence of public in meeting hall Tehsil complex Mandi. During this meeting, officers from almost all the departments were present from whom Khatana took the overall feedback and reviewed all the schemes and their implementations on ground level, beside which people raised their issues pertaining to roads, electricity, school infrastructures, daily wagers, seasonal school teachers and related to other basic amenities.

Khatana listened all the issues, noted down many for redressal, directs officers on spot to redress all the pending issues in the Department and to organize camps on the door steps for the people of far flung areas. He said that the time has come now when we have to make the offices facility and redressel centers and not the rotation centres due to which people suffer. He urged the officers to keep in mind that the people visiting their offices may have not fare to come and it is mandatory to meet them with smiling face, giving them a good atmosphere.

He asked officers to aware people to excel in different fields including in agriculture with new techniques and let them know about all the schemes in all local languages. He asked them to think that God has given them chance though posted in far flung area to help poor with their pen and power, so ensure to provide benefit of each scheme to public and no complaint must come regarding that.