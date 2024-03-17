J&K leads country in Purple revolution: Dr Jitendra

‘Lavender to be cultivated on NHs across India’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 16: Giving a boost to Lavender cultivation and taking Purple revolution from J&K to other parts of country to boost economy of the people CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, (IIIM) Jammu today entered into understanding with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Anphar Laboratories (P) Limited, JK Aroma Farmers Producer Cooperative Limited and Himalayan Essential Oils Producer Company Limited (HEOPCL) and signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with them in presence of Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State Independent Charge of Science & Technology and vice president CSIR, who was the chief guest on the occasion to plant the Lavender along the National Highway across country.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jitendra Singh said that Lavender cultivation will start on NH from Ramban and it will be cultivated in the climatically suitable areas like Himachal, Uttarakhand and North Eastern States which are climatically and topographically suitable for the cultivation of the plant. He said the J&K is set to lead the country in purple revolution.

Dr Jitendra Sing said that in Kashmir Valley the cultivation has already been started in Qazigund area and it will boost the start-ups as well as economy of the people. With the Purple revolution taking place in the country the Lavender start-ups will be turned into entrepreneurs.

Dr Jitendra Singh Lavender cultivation along Highways has multi-fold advantages as it will environment friendly, adds beautification of highways, restrains pedestrians from crossing highways and reduces accidents, boost economy etc.

Dr. Jitendra Singh lauded IIIM’s efforts for its new initiatives to jointly work with industries and agri-entrepreneurs, and also emphasized the importance of such collaborations between Institutions, public sector enterprises, and private companies, in driving innovation and economic growth, in the region. He said that the exchange of MoUs marked the beginning of mutually beneficial partnerships fostering innovation, economic development, and societal impact. He highligted CSIR-IIIM’s commitment to advancing research and technology to address the evolving needs of society and industry. He credited the Institute with signing MoUs with different institutions ranging from Industry to Government and also featuring societal and agri-entrepreneurship. He expressed his satisfaction that throughout that last one decade farmers who were reluctant to grow Lavender, have now become industrialists and are in a position to provide employment to others.

He also appreciated Dr. Zabeer Ahmed, Director CSIR-IIIM, Jammu and his entire team for supporting Jammu and Kashmir’s economic progress through technology and finance.

Earlier, Dr. Zabeer Ahmed, Director, CSIR-IIIM, in his welcome address, mentioned that CSIR-IIIM, Jammu besides doing cutting edge science is equally involved in the societal mission programmes and activities having national developmental impact. “Today’s signing of MoUs among CSIR-IIIM, NHAI, Industry and Agri-entrepreneurs is a testimony to the Institute’s resolve to work for inclusive economic development, and support products development through strong collaboration with the industry” he added.

Among others who participated in today’s MoUs signing ceremony included P. Siva Sankar, serving as the Regional Officer of NHAI, Anil Gupta, the Managing Director of Anphar Laboratories Pvt Ltd, Bharat Bhushan, Chairman of HEOPCL, and Touqeer Bagban, Founder Director of JK Aroma, Scientific, Technical and Administrative Headsof CSIR-IIIM. Dr. Deepika Singh, Principal Scientist conducted the proceedings and Er. Abdul Rahim, Chief Scientist presented the formal vote of thanks.