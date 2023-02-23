Keep property tax in abeyance: JCCI

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 23: The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) has appealed to the Union Territory Government to keep the implementation of property tax stature in abeyance until people are properly educated about the rules and procedures.

In a meeting attended by office bearers of various associations of the Bazar, JCCI President Arun Gupta said that the chamber is not against the property tax but it strongly believes that it is not the right time to implement it.

Gupta said that the LG Administration wanted to implement the property tax bill even last year but due to timely intervention of the Chamber, the decision was got stalled.

Expressing concern over the alleged harassment of the people in one or the other way in the present UT, Gupta demanded that the implementation of the property tax bill should be reviewed by the Government.

He said Government should also stop issuing show-cause, and eviction notices to the Government, who are already facing issues due to COVID and unemployment problem.

The representatives of the Bazaar and Trade Associations also unanimously opposed the move to implement property tax and suggested that the Chamber of Commerce & Industry call for a Jammu Bandh if the Government doesn’t withdraw the order.

Anil Gupta, Senior Vice-President, CCI; Rajeev Gupta, Junior Vice-President; Gaurav Gupta, Secretary General, Rajesh Gupta, Secretary CCI; Rajesh Gupta, Treasurer among others attended the chamber meeting.