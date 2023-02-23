Apni Party bonding and bridging people of both regions: Bukhari

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 23: Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari today said that J&K’s sensitive matters and important public issues should be left for an elected Govt to deal with through democratic means.

“I wonder why the LG Administration is hell-bent to settle everything at once. Important public issues and sensitive matters should be left for the government that will come up with a public mandate in the forthcoming elections here,” Bhukhari told reporters in Jammu after a party event, which was organized to greet a prominent political activist and NC’s former Provincial secretary Sheikh Mohammad Shafi into the party fold.

Sheikh joined the Apni Party along with his workers and supporters. The rest of the joinees included Rehemtulla Zargar, Liyakat Tantray, Kuldeep Kumar, Preeto Devi, Mujahid Hussain, Fatha Ali Shah, Sham Raj, Deepak Kumar and others.

Besides prominent party leaders and senior workers, the party’s state general secretary Vijay Bakaya and Provincial president Manjeet Singh were also present on the occasion.

Bukhari while greeting Shafi and others into the party fold said, “I sincerely welcome you into the Apni Party, and I am sure your joining will strengthen the party in the region. I assure you that you will get full support from the party leadership.”

He expressed his gratitude to the Union Home Minister and Lieutenant Governor (LG) for ensuring the demolition drive in the name of land retrieval in J&K is stopped. He said, “I want to extend my thanks to the Home Minister and LG Sahib for ensuring the demolition drive is put to an end.

Bukhari expressed his worry about the latest Govt order suggesting that property tax will be levied in J&K. “It is sad to see difficult orders are successively being passed. Such directives should come up only after proper deliberations and discussion, and while keeping the public sentiments in view. I would suggest that such decisions should be kept for an elected govt to take,” he said.

“I request the people of both regions to stay well-bonded with each other. You need to be united to protect your rights. I am sure, this time, you will elect a strong Govt in the upcoming polls so that it will be able to protect your interests and rights,” he said, adding, “Apni party is trying to play a role of a bridge to keep the people of two regions connected.

Besides Vijay Bakaya and Manjeet Singh, other prominent party leaders who were present on the occasion included Faqir Nath, Arun Kumar Chibber, Dr Rohit, Bodh Raj Bhagat, Ajaz Kazmi, Rafeeq Ahmad Khan, Abhy Bakaya and Vipul Bali.