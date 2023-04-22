KCS organizes medical camp

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 22: Under the expertise and guidance of Dr. Vinay Bhagat, Kalamkari Centre Society (KCS) today organized a medical camp under its community outreach project ‘Anant Gram’ at village Panjgrain.

Free medical consultation, health awareness and awareness on personal hygiene were held in the camp along with distribution of medicines and vitamins.

The KCS was founded by Purnima and Umang Sagar Chaudhri in 1983 and is continuing to bring improved social impact amongst rural communities.

KCS initiated its Anant Gram outreach project in 2021. Natasha Chaudhri and the team have worked towards entrepreneurial training for women besides setting up an effective learning centre and a mobile library for village children.

The Society under its Health and Wellness Initiative has been working towards improving the health and nutrition challenges amongst the children and women of the community, connecting pregnant and lactating mothers with health experts and organizing workshops on personal hygiene, safe drinking water and waste management.

It has adopted innovative training tools to reach out to the vulnerable women who are often not educated.

Gagandeep, Subash Langeh and others were also present on the occasion.