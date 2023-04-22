Gandhi to perform live painting in Austria

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 22: On the completion of 20 years of art journey of KK Gandhi, the NGO ‘Verein Taj MaHallein’ has invited KK Gandhi to Austria to perform live painting.

On 3rd May 2023, Gandhi will perform live painting in the Center of Contemporary Art Salzburg. He will also perform at Indian Street Food & Music Festival on May 6 and International Percussion Festival Hallein on May 13.

Further, Gandhi will be performing live painting on May 14 at Silent Night Museum and on May 20 at Vienna. The 25-day tour of Gandhi has been entirely sponsored by the NGO ‘Verein Taj MaHallein’.