KCCI delegation meets Advisor Baseer, suggests steps to minimize damage to economy

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 19: A delegation of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) led by Javed Ahmad Tenga (former president) today held a detailed interaction with Baseer A Khan, Advisor to Lt Governor and other senior officers at SKICC and submitted a memorandum listing suggestions to minimize the damage to economy from ongoing Corona curfew.

Drawing the attention of the Government towards the plight of the vulnerable sections of the handicrafts sector, the delegation fervently appealed that cash assistance of at least Rs 5000 per month be provided to them as also to other weaker sections. It said that Government may consider revisiting the Interest Subvention Scheme and earmarked an additional amount of Rs 950 crore for disbursement as the borrowers of the banks are in deep stress.

The delegation suggested that to help handicraft sector, Government may reserve a minor percentage of Central Government purchases as well as other state governments purchases of Kashmiri handicrafts products. Besides, they said, Government may consider activating Government Arts Emporium for directly purchasing handicraft products from artisans and weavers.

The stress was also laid on waiver of fixed electricity charges and other Governmental rents and fees for existing sick unit holders while demanding benefits to Tourism sector at par with Industrial sector. It was also suggested that municipal taxes, license fee and other charges of hotels and restaurants may be waived off and their registrations lapsed on March 31 be renewed automatically.

The delegation members also suggested extension of the last date for filing GST returns for all type of traders and formulating rehabilitation/restructuring facility on the lines of MSME sector for general traders so that they may keep their loan accounts regular and their business operational.

The Advisor was also suggested to allow opening of the shops dealing with essential commodities including vegetables, fruit, meat and grocery, round the clock so that rush is reduced to a minimum. The delegation also suggested announcing of cash assistance for farmers and orchardists whose crops damaged in recent hailstorms. Further, they demanded waving off license fee, token charges and all other taxes of transporters for the period of lockdown.