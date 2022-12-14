Kavinder urges MoS Finance to widen banking network in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Dec 14: Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta today called on MoS Finance, Dr Bhagwat Karad and urged for boosting MSME industry and widen banking network in J&K.

The BJP leader from J&K was accompanied by MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, Pankaj Joshi, Director Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Abhinav Sharma Chartered Accountant during his visit to Parliament House to meet the MoS Finance.

At the outset of the meeting, Kavinder raised the issue of boosting the MSME sector industry in the Union Territory of J&K for the same being vital for rejuvenating economy and also to generate employment avenues. He said that the COVID pandemic has given major setback to the economy of the region besides snatching away jobs from the people.

He said that boosting the MSME industry can prove bountiful for the people as both aspects viz unemployment and economy will be taken care of through such an initiative. Further, Kavinder asked the MoS Finance to take steps to open bank branches in far flung areas as there are still many places in J&K where people have to travel miles to reach the nearest bank branches.

He said for creating an inclusive society it is necessary that banking network should reach every nook and corner of the UT.

Besides, the senior BJP leader from J&K also demanded special schemes for the youth of J&K to provide assistance in their career progression and uplifting their living standards. He also raised the issue of daily wagers and sought early resolution of the problem through intervention of Central dispensation.

Other important issues which came to fore in the discussion include issue of Rehber e Janglat, Rehber e Khel and NYS. After listening to Kavinder Gupta, the MoS Finance appreciated the precise and pointed approach of the BJP leader from J&K towards highlighting the most important issues in a very subtle manner. He assured the delegation that all the issues raised in the meeting will be deliberated upon with concerned quarters and sooner than later the decision on the same will be made public.