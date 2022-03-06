Katra hoteliers call on DC Reasi, seek exploring tourism potential

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Mar 6: A delegation of Hotel & Restaurants Association, Katra (HRAK) & Federation of Hotels, Restaurants, Industries & Commerce of Jammu Region (FHRICJR) called on Deputy Commissioner Reasi, who assured them that Tourism potential of the areas around Katra would be explored fully.

DC Reasi, Babila Rakwal, who is also Vice Chairman Shiv Khori Shrine Board, was accompanied by Addl SP Katra Amit Bhasin and SDM Katra Angrej Singh. She said that every effort would be made to exploit the Tourism potential of the areas and places around Katra for providing maximum employment opportunities.

The delegation comprised of President HRAK & FHRICJR Rakesh Wazir, HRAK Chairman Shyam Lal Kesar, Sr Vice President Virender Kesar, President Patnitop Area of FHRICJR Kushal Magotra , Secretaries Suraj Parkash, Prabhat Singh, Kuldeep Sharma, Members Mangal Singh, Ankush Gupta, Piyush Sadhotra, Romesh Chander and others.

While speaking on the occasion, Wazir emphasised that besides Yatra of Vaishnodevi ji, the Yatra to Shiv Khori Shrine too has increased tremendously and need of the hour is this that all the facilities connected with Shiv Khori including Helicopter Service between Katra to Shiv Khori and back, early start of Rope way at Shiv Khori, installation of Shiv Khori sign boards enroute Katra to Bhawan and between Jammu to Katra and Udhampur to Katra, re-starting of live Aarti on Mh One Channel etc be started at the earliest.

He further laid emphasis on developing the places of pilgrim/Tourist interest around Katra including Dhansar Baba, Nau Devian, Sear Baba, Sula Park, Devi Ki Pindian as all these places have got the vast tourism potential and can increase the stay of the Yatries to manifold and likewise the employment opportunities as well.

Shyam Lal Kesar emphasized for check on Traffic Police so that they may not harass the Tourists/pilgrims coming to Shiv Khori/ Vaishnodevi.

Virender Kesar emphasized for early start of separate 10 crore water scheme already sanctioned for hotels at Katra vis-à-vis follow up of making of projects/reports of already sanctioned schemes including Prasad.

Kushal Magotra said that Light & Sound show at Reasi Fort and Katra be started at the earliest.

Babila Rakwal listened to the delegation patiently and said that each and every point raised and discussed in the meeting would be considered sympathetically.